Alice Liska

Alice Ann Liska

November 16, 1924 - September 9, 2022

Alice Ann Liska was born on Nov. 16, 1924, near Bruno, Nebraska, on the family farm to Joseph J. and Julia (Rech) Kucera and passed away on Sept. 9, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 97 years, 9 months and 24 days.

Visitation was held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, from 1-5 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. A rosary was prayed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Assumption Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Raymond Jansen celebrating the Mass. Burial followed at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.

Alice grew up in Butler County where she attended Country School District #61 and graduated from East Butler High School with the class of 1941. On Oct. 2, 1944, Alice was united in marriage to Ladislav Liska at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, Nebraska, and to this union two children, Julie and Larry, were born. Alice and Lad worked side by side picking corn by hand, milking cows and helping wherever needed on the farm until they retired in 1983 and moved to Lincoln. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Alice enjoyed sewing, painting, crocheting, going to garage sales and playing Buck and Pitch. She was always the first to sample the desserts. Alice was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lincoln and Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her husband, Ladislav Liska of Lincoln; daughter, Julie (Lyle) Liska of Seward; son, Larry (Marion) Liska of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Brandl and their children Maddox and Lennox of Lincoln, Blair (Zach) Krska and their children Weston and Kase of Seward; Dorian (Jared Kouma) Krska and their children Trentin Kouma-Krska and Coltin Kouma-Krska of Ulysses; step-granddaughter, Brittany Callier and her son Trevor Callier of San Antonio, Texas; and nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Joseph Kucera and Richard Kucera.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Alice.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mass.