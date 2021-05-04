Aloha Marie Moore

Aloha Marie (Bluhm) Moore
October 8, 1922 – May 4, 2020
Aloha Marie (Bluhm) Moore, a resident of Parmly on the Lake, Chisago City, Minnesota, passed peacefully to her heavenly home May 4, 2020, at the age of 97 years and 7 months.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Ulysses Township Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Olde Glory Community Theatre in Seward.
Aloha was born Oct. 8, 1922, to Walter G. and Alwina M. (Ladwig) Bluhm in Seward. She spent her childhood and teenage years in several Nebraska communities, including Seward, Havelock, Benedict, Goehner, Bellwood, Ohiowa and Ulysses. After attending country schools in these communities, she graduated in 1940 from Ulysses High School. As a senior in high school, Aloha met her husband, Dwayne Moore, a Class of 1937 graduate and an employee in her father's gas station. After a short courtship, he sold some hogs to buy a '34 Chevy coupe and an engagement ring. They were married Easter Sunday, April 13, 1941, in Ulysses and lived there until moving to Omaha, followed by Bellevue; South St. Paul, Minnesota; Staplehurst; and St. Louis Park, Minnesota.
In 1955, Dwayne was called to pastoral ministry in Burtrum, Minnesota. Aloha was a devoted pastor's wife and mother of a constantly growing family. She faithfully partnered with her husband as he continued ministries in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and Walker, Minnesota. Upon retirement, they built a home on Shingobee Bay in Walker where they lived until Dwayne's death on Dec. 2, 2008. Thereafter, Aloha moved to Bagley, Minnesota; Clearbrook, Minnesota; and then to Parmly in Chisago City where she resided until her death.
Surviving are her seven children, Terry of Lindstrom, Minnesota, Ricky (Dianne) of Clearbrook, Minnesota, Christa (Duane) Owens of Sebring, Florida, Ken (Sandy) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Lanelle (Berry) Taft of Brookeland, Texas, David (Terry) of Park Falls, Wisconsin, and Twila (Paul) Luecken of Lindstrom, Minnesota; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Shirley (Bluhm) Miles of Lincoln.
Preceding Aloha in death were her parents; and her husband of 67 years, J. Dwayne Moore.
Through the years, Aloha exhibited the grace and love of her Lord to everyone with whom she connected. Whether teaching Sunday School, organizing church ministries, leading women's groups or relating to Parmly staff, her grateful spirit was evident as she embodied her favorite verse from Nehemiah 8:10 … “The joy of the Lord is your strength.”
Condolences and memorials designated for international missions may be sent to Christa Owens, 4229 Africa Drive, Sebring, FL 33875.