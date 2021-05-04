Aloha Marie Moore

Aloha Marie (Bluhm) Moore

October 8, 1922 – May 4, 2020

Aloha Marie (Bluhm) Moore, a resident of Parmly on the Lake, Chisago City, Minnesota, passed peacefully to her heavenly home May 4, 2020, at the age of 97 years and 7 months.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Ulysses Township Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Olde Glory Community Theatre in Seward.

Aloha was born Oct. 8, 1922, to Walter G. and Alwina M. (Ladwig) Bluhm in Seward. She spent her childhood and teenage years in several Nebraska communities, including Seward, Havelock, Benedict, Goehner, Bellwood, Ohiowa and Ulysses. After attending country schools in these communities, she graduated in 1940 from Ulysses High School. As a senior in high school, Aloha met her husband, Dwayne Moore, a Class of 1937 graduate and an employee in her father's gas station. After a short courtship, he sold some hogs to buy a '34 Chevy coupe and an engagement ring. They were married Easter Sunday, April 13, 1941, in Ulysses and lived there until moving to Omaha, followed by Bellevue; South St. Paul, Minnesota; Staplehurst; and St. Louis Park, Minnesota.