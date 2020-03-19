Amaryllis (Amy) Ann Policky

Amy was a leader in the community and was involved in the development and promotion of the annual Dwight Czech Festival. She was very involved with the ZCBJ Association, Dwight Legion Auxiliary, Dwight Community Club and the Assumption Parish Church. She loved Czech music and listening to the Polka show every Sunday. She was crowned the Nebraska Polka Queen in 1970. In 2002, Amy was inducted into the Nebraska Musicians Hall of Fame. Family was most important to Amy. She loved visits from the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Amy was always “the rock” to her children and grandchildren; teaching us to work hard and play hard and do the right thing. Her infamous saying to us was “Que sera sera.” She prided herself on getting the right dress to wear to each of her grandchildren's weddings. Amy loved family gatherings and enjoyed impromptu visits with family, friends and neighbors on her front porch. She took pride in making her famous horn rolls, kolaches and strudel.