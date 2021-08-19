Amelia “Amy” Plaik

November 20, 1976 - August 8, 2021

Amelia “Amy” Palik, 44, of David City, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Butler County Health Care Center in David City, Nebraska.

A Funeral Mass was held on Thursday, Aug. 12 at St. Mary's Church in David City with the Rev. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial was in Appleton Assumption Cemetery in rural David City.

Amelia “Amy” Palik was born on Nov. 20, 1976, to Jerome and Marlene (Yindrick) Palik in David City, Nebraska. She graduated from Schuyler High School in 1994. Amy enjoyed being in the community and spending time with children. She also enjoyed going for car rides around town and listening to country music.

Amy is survived by her siblings, Julie (Chuck) Messersmith of Columbus, Joe (Mary) Palik of Norfolk, Jim (Jodi) Palik of Seward, Jerry (Delyce) Palik of Pearidge, Arkansas, Michael (Robin) Palik of Cabot, Alaska, Daniel Palik of David City, Louise (Joel) Kroft of Seward, Annette (Bob) Griffith of Columbus and Candi Palik of Yutan; 18 nieces and nephews; 25 great-nieces and -nephews; and her family at Region V.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome in 2009 and Marlene in 2014; and one brother, John Palik in 2007.