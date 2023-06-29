Anita Svoboda

November 29, 1928 - June 16, 2023

Anita Svoboda, 94, of David City, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023 at St. Joseph's Villa.

A funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City with Fr. Brian Connor officiating. Burial was at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Anita J. (Ratkovec) Svoboda was born Nov. 29, 1928 at her home near Rising City, Nebraska to Joseph and Antonie (Kastl) Ratkovec. Anita was a lifelong member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Anita attended the Holy Trinity Catholic School in Brainard through the third grade. Anita and her two sisters stayed Sunday through Friday at the school. Anita also attended Summit District 88 Country School from fourth through eighth grade. She attended and graduated from David City High School.

Anita met Leander at a Halloween dance. They enjoyed polka music and dancing. Anita and her sister, Martha, were married in a double wedding ceremony at St. Mary's Catholic Church March 30, 1948. They were married for 64 years until Leander passed away in 2012. Anita and Leander lived on a farm near David City where they raised cattle and grain crops. Eight children were born to this union. Anita enjoyed working with Leander, doing chores and helping with farm duties. She also raised a large garden. Anita canned fruit and vegetables, baked rolls and kolaches as well as many other baked goods and enjoyed embroidering tea towels, pillowcases and quilt squares.

Anita and Leander enjoyed following their children and grandchildren's sporting events and races whenever they could. Family gatherings were always special. Anita lived on the farm until she was 93 years old.

Anita is survived by her daughters, Carol (Mike) Svatora of Newark, Ohio, Patty Egger of Martell, Marilyn (Bruce) Schmit of Bellwood, Sharon (Cork) DeWispelare of David City and Diane (Tim) Kozisek of David City; sons, Tom (Deb) Svoboda of David City and Ron Svoboda of York; daughter-in-law, Beth Svoboda of St. Paul; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Anita is survived by her sister, Martha Sabata of David City; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Henrietta and Fred Benesch of Octavia.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Ken Svoboda; infant daughter, Mary; son-in-law, Mike Egger; grandson, Tad DeWispelare; brother, Quentin Ratkovec; sister, Mary Sabata; and brothers-in-law, Tony and John Sabata.

Memorials may be directed to Mass offerings or family's choice.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.