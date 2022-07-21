Anthony Buresh

Anthony Joseph Buresh

June 8, 1947 - July 13, 2022

Anthony Joseph Buresh was born June 8, 1947, in Surprise, Nebraska to Anton and Ludmilla “Lillian” (Novak) Buresh and passed away July 13, 2022, at home at the age of 75 years, 1 month and 5 days.

Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Brian Connor officiating. Burial with full military honors was at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery southwest of Ulysses.

Tony grew up in Seward and Butler counties and graduated from East Butler High School with the class of 1966. He served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1969 and was deployed off the coast of Vietnam. Tony married Barbara Therese Stoner on June 30, 1973, in Bee, Nebraska. He worked at Ace Hardware for 33 years while farming. He loved his grandkids, sports, hunting, fishing and was always looking for ways to have fun.

Survivors include his wife, Barb of David City; stepson, Scott (Susan) Stoner of Columbus; sons, Anthony Todd (Bonnie) Buresh of Valparaiso, Matthew Buresh of Lincoln and Eric Buresh of Jewell, Iowa; daughters, Bryanne (Kory) Myers of Lincoln; and Marissa Buresh of Milliken, Colorado; and 11 grandchildren.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, one brother, and one grandson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in care of the family.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home