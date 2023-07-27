Anthony Prochaska
June 13, 1928 - June 29, 2023
Anthony Prochaska, 95, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Butler County Healthcare Center in David City.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, July 6, 2023, 10:30 a.m. Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Abie, Nebraska.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
Anthony was born June 13, 1928, in Abie to Emil and Adeline (Vrana) Prochaska. He attended area schools and graduated from high school. On Feb. 21, 1955, he married Madeline Genopir at the Catholic Church at Cedar Hill. They lived in Abie until moving onto the family farm. He loved the outdoors and farming. Besides farming, he also sold crop insurance and worked for the county assessor. Anthony had served on several boards for the area schools, the church and the Catholic Workman. He was a fireman and had served as president of the Rural Fire Board in Abie. He loved to visit and talk about the history of Abie.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Madeline of Linwood; one daughter, Connie (Dave) Polacek, Abie; four sons: Ron (Diane) Prochaska of Linwood; James of Linwood; Don (Diane) Prochaska of Abie; and John (Michelle) Prochaska of Bellwood; nine grandchildren: Kaela (Adam) Paseka; Colby Prochaska; Cory (Mindy) Polacek; Tyler (Haylie) Polacek; Chad Prochaska; Brandi Prochaska; Cody (Ashley) Prochaska; Matt (Tanya) Prochaska; and Maddie Prochaska; 11 great-grandchildren: Preston and Ashtyn Paseka; Rhett, Porter, Turner and Alivia Polacek; and Jaeleigh, Braxton, Grayson, Gavin and Gemma Prochaska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law Leona (Rainold) Johnson; and one nephew, Marvin Johnson.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.