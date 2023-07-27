Anthony Prochaska

June 13, 1928 - June 29, 2023

Anthony was born June 13, 1928, in Abie to Emil and Adeline (Vrana) Prochaska. He attended area schools and graduated from high school. On Feb. 21, 1955, he married Madeline Genopir at the Catholic Church at Cedar Hill. They lived in Abie until moving onto the family farm. He loved the outdoors and farming. Besides farming, he also sold crop insurance and worked for the county assessor. Anthony had served on several boards for the area schools, the church and the Catholic Workman. He was a fireman and had served as president of the Rural Fire Board in Abie. He loved to visit and talk about the history of Abie.