Anton Brecka

Anton N. Brecka
December 5, 1935 - December 23, 2020
Anton N. Brecka, 85, passed away at home on Dec. 23, 2020.
Anton was born Dec. 5, 1935, to Anton P. and Barbara (Roubal) Brecka on the farm near Rescue, Nebraska. He attended and graduated from Prague High School with the Class of 1953.
On April 24, 1958, Tony was called to active service to Fort Still, Oklahoma. He belonged to C Battery, 1st Howitzer Battalion, 18th Artillery at Fort Still where he received his basic training. While at Fort Still, he attended U.S. Army Artillery and Missile School. In April 1959, he was reassigned to Fort Lewis, Washington, and belonged to C Battery, 2nd Howitzer Battalion 18th Artillery, until his discharge in April 1960. On Oct. 6, 1961, he was recalled to active duty. He was part of the 24th Medical Company (Air Ambulance) and received a course in Aircraft Maintenance and Helicopter Maintenance at Fort Rucker, Alabama. After finishing school in Alabama, he rejoined the 24th Medical at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and was discharged in September 1962 as SP-5 (Specialist 5th Class).
On June 13, 1964, Tony married Elaine Novak. They were blessed with seven children, 15 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren and resided on a farm northwest of Dwight, Nebraska.
Over the years, he worked for Hain's TV and Appliance and then started farming with his father-in-law, Joe Novak. Tony farmed until his retirement in 1998.
Tony was a member of the Honor Guard with the Dwight Legion Post 110, and he served on the Plum Creek Township Board for 43 years. He was a member of the Dwight Assumption parish.
He loved sports his entire life, playing basketball and baseball in high school, where he was on the state championship team in 1952. Tony coached Dwight Legion baseball with Roman Kocian for 18 years. Tony never missed a sporting event that involved his children. He also was able to attend Husker football games with his brother.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine; children, Gail (Todd) Wilkinson of Lincoln, Denise (Phil) Shirley of Lincoln, Greg (Carrie) Brecka of Dwight, Dan (Gena) Brecka of Dwight, Jean (Rick) Frager of Lincoln, Becky (Matt) Mottl of Palmer and Ashley (Jeremy) Cihal of Dwight; grandchildren, Morgan and Tyler Shirley, Addie and Trevin Brecka, Brayden Brecka, Sydney and Anna Jelinek and Isabella, Braden, and Brecken Frager, Makenna, Lane, Ella, Hayes and Wyatt Mottl, and Cecilia and Colson Cihal; sisters, Joan (Valerian) Svoboda and Maggie Hlavac; and many nieces and nephews.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Joe and Della Novak; grandson, Cameron Brecka; brother, Eugene Brecka; sister, Betty Stara; brother-in-law, Alvern Hlavac; and niece, Monica Saalfeld.