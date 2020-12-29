Anton Brecka

Anton N. Brecka

December 5, 1935 - December 23, 2020

On April 24, 1958, Tony was called to active service to Fort Still, Oklahoma. He belonged to C Battery, 1st Howitzer Battalion, 18th Artillery at Fort Still where he received his basic training. While at Fort Still, he attended U.S. Army Artillery and Missile School. In April 1959, he was reassigned to Fort Lewis, Washington, and belonged to C Battery, 2nd Howitzer Battalion 18th Artillery, until his discharge in April 1960. On Oct. 6, 1961, he was recalled to active duty. He was part of the 24th Medical Company (Air Ambulance) and received a course in Aircraft Maintenance and Helicopter Maintenance at Fort Rucker, Alabama. After finishing school in Alabama, he rejoined the 24th Medical at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and was discharged in September 1962 as SP-5 (Specialist 5th Class).