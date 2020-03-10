Anton J. "Tony" Wirka

December 25, 1936-March 6, 2020

Anton J. "Tony" Wirka, 83, of Prague, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at the South Haven Living Center in Wahoo.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Monday. Committal will be in the Prague National Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. Lunch in the Prague Parish Hall.

Tony was born Dec. 25, 1936, in Prague, to Anton and Gladys (Satorie) Wirka. He attended area schools and graduated from Prague High School. He served in the Wahoo National Guard for several years and was a helicopter mechanic. Tony loved operating big machinery and worked for the Saunders County Road Department for over 44 years. He was instrumental in elevating many of the roads in Saunders County. He loved working in his shop, watching sports and visiting with friends and family. Tony was a member of the Eagles Club in Wahoo

He is survived by his sister, Donna (Gawaine) Dvorak of Wahoo; two sisters-in-law, Suzi Wirka of Lincoln and Elaine Wirka of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.