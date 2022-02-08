Arlene Hotovy-Grubbs

Arlene Theresa Hotovy-Grubbs

April 11, 1930 – February 1, 2022

Arlene Theresa “Hotovy” Grubbs was born on April 11, 1930, to Jacob and Emily Hotovy in Richardson, Nebraska. Arlene's parents were Czechoslovakian immigrants who settled in Butler County, Nebraska on a 400-acre farm where they raised livestock and farmed. They had five children together until Jacob's untimely death. Arlene's mother married John Kresse and together they continued to farm and raise their children Arlene, Jake, Vergie, Annie and Donnie and John Kresse's daughter Darlene. Arlene graduated from Assumption High School in Butler County on May 9, 1948. After graduation Arlene stayed on the family farm until she met and married Bobby “Don” James. Don served in the military and they moved around until they settled in Wichita Falls, Texas and raised four children -- Dona, Kathy, Bob and Joe. After divorcing Don in 1974, Arlene moved to Fort Worth, Texas and met and married Ray Grubbs in 1978. Ray and Arlene lived in Fort Worth until Ray's death on Memorial Day 2019. Arlene moved to Schulenburg in September 2019 to live with her son Bob on his 6-acre farm. Arlene enjoyed living in a Czechoslovakian community and visiting all the painted churches. She loved to let her chicken Henrietta sit in her lap while she petted her and told stories of how she took care of the farm animals in Nebraska.