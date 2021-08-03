Arnold Fiala

One of the highlights of Arnold's retirement was going to farm auctions. His daily reading material consisted of reading all the upcoming auction bills. One particular farm auction he attended was for an antique tractor he was interested in. But, he ended up buying the farm, where he lived the last 24 years of his life.

Arnie collected antique tractors, toy tractors as well as peddle tractors. He had a love for polka music and dances. He and his long-time special friend Mikie attended many polka dances and he enjoyed his polka family. Arnie made many trips to Arizona, where he enjoyed his vacation home. Another passion of Arnie's was his love for dogs. He and the neighbor's dog Bullet became best friends and were inseparable. Arnie was bilingual and could speak very fluent Czech.

He is survived by sister-in-law, Berniece Fiala; nieces, Janice (Fiala) Buoy and husband Merv of Bassett, Nebraska, Jeannie (Fiala) Fritz and husband Rick of Creighton, Nebraska; nephews, Bryan Fiala of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Bradley Fiala and wife Ann of Ainsworth, Nebraska; and many cousins and friends.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen (Jakub) Fiala; brother, Donald Fiala; and nephew, Bruce Fiala.

Memorials in care of the family.