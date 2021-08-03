Arnold Fiala
December 14, 1927 – July 27, 2021
Arnold Fiala, 93, of David City, Nebraska, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at New Holy Trinity Cemetery in Brainard, Nebraska, with the Rev. Steven Snitily officiating. Military honors were handled by Rejda Post #273 American Legion.
Arnold (Arnie) Charles Fiala was born Dec. 14, 1927, to Frank and Helen (Jakub) Fiala in David City, Nebraska. He attended Rising City Public School District #37 and Brainard Public High School. Arnie was baptized, received his First Communion and was confirmed in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard. He also served as an altar boy.
At the age of 17, Arnie took over the family farm until he was drafted into the U.S. Army on April 7, 1952, during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany, France and England until his discharge on May 8, 1954.
Arnie returned from the service to assist with the family farm operation and in 1958 he began his 35-year career as a supervisor with Western Electric manufacturing facility in Millard, Nebraska. It was known to be the top provider of exchange cable for the Bell System. In 1993 Arnie retired from this highly ranked communication industry.
One of the highlights of Arnold's retirement was going to farm auctions. His daily reading material consisted of reading all the upcoming auction bills. One particular farm auction he attended was for an antique tractor he was interested in. But, he ended up buying the farm, where he lived the last 24 years of his life.
Arnie collected antique tractors, toy tractors as well as peddle tractors. He had a love for polka music and dances. He and his long-time special friend Mikie attended many polka dances and he enjoyed his polka family. Arnie made many trips to Arizona, where he enjoyed his vacation home. Another passion of Arnie's was his love for dogs. He and the neighbor's dog Bullet became best friends and were inseparable. Arnie was bilingual and could speak very fluent Czech.
He is survived by sister-in-law, Berniece Fiala; nieces, Janice (Fiala) Buoy and husband Merv of Bassett, Nebraska, Jeannie (Fiala) Fritz and husband Rick of Creighton, Nebraska; nephews, Bryan Fiala of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Bradley Fiala and wife Ann of Ainsworth, Nebraska; and many cousins and friends.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen (Jakub) Fiala; brother, Donald Fiala; and nephew, Bruce Fiala.
Memorials in care of the family.
Arrangements with Kracl Funeral Chapel David City.