Arnold Houdek

Arnold James Houdek

April 26, 1931 - August 21, 2022

Arnold James Houdek was born on April 26, 1931, in Valparaiso, Nebraska, to James and Marie (Sedlak) Houdek and passed away on Aug. 21, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 91 years, three months and 26 days.

Arnold grew up around the Butler County area on a farm. He joined the Army in April of 1952, serving until he was discharged in 1954. He served in the Korean War during that time. Arnold was a farmer and worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Lincoln until his retirement in 1985. In his free time Arnold enjoyed assisting farmers, attending farm auctions, restoring International tractors, polka dancing and traveling.

Survivors cherishing Arnold's memory include his children: Nola (Mark) Luttich of Lincoln, Clyde Houdek of Lincoln and Lloyd Houdek of Lincoln; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Gerald Lauenroth of Crete; brother and sister-in-law, James and Bonnie Houdek of St. Petersburg, Florida; grandchildren, Azur Jacobson-Hood, Abigail (Jeff) Ahl, Jonathan (Kaeli) Franson and Dezirae Lynne; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexis, Zachery and Kyle Jacobson, Jacob and Joshua Hood, Brook Ahl, Everett and Thea Franson and Bentley Lynne; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Arnold is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Adrian “AJ” Houdek and Kent Houdek; sister, Aldeane Horning; and granddaughter, Amber Franson.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Arnold.