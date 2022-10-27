Benedict Kouma

March 3, 1939—October 23, 2022

Benedict Joseph Kouma was born on March 3, 1939, in Dwight, Nebraska, to John and Alice (Nekuda) Kouma and passed away on Oct. 23, 2022, in Seward, Nebraska, at the age of 83 years, 7 months and 20 days.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 3-8:30 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Dwight. Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard and a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, with the Rev. Steven Snitily celebrating Mass.

Ben attended and graduated from Assumption School in Dwight with the class of 1957 where he enjoyed playing football. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. Ben met Elaine Potter at a dance in Valparaiso. After two years of dating, the couple was united in marriage on June 15, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Valparaiso, Nebraska. To this union two children were adopted. Ben worked at various companies throughout the years including Benes Service and Cushman Motors. He later began farming full time. In his free time, Ben enjoyed Team Penning, Barrel Racing and teaching his grandchildren to ride in 4-H. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a former member of the Dwight Volunteer Fire Department.

Survivors cherishing Ben’s memory include his wife, Elaine Kouma; children, Daniel (Chrissy) Kouma, Annette Clark; grandchildren, Hayley (Nate) Figgner, Dawson and Austin Kouma, Carli, Madeline, Isaac, Benjamin and Elizabeth Clark; great-grandchild, Bristol Figgner; siblings, Martha Dolezal, Violet Branch, Bernice (Roger) Stubbs, John Jr. (Shirley) Kouma, Gerald (Sherril) Kouma; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ben is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Bill Dolezal, Richard Skoda and Tom Branch.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Ben.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kouma family for future designations.