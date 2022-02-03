Beno Bartunek

June 7, 1930 - January 27, 2022

Beno Bartunek, 91, of Bruno, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Sts. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church in Abie with the Rev. Ron Homes, Celebrant. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. rosary for Knights and Parish at the church. Visitation continues Tuesday one hour prior to Mass. Lunch in the church basement following committal in the church cemetery.

Beno Bartunek was born on June 7, 1930, to Vaclav ‘Jim' and Tillie (Prochaska) Bartunek near Bruno. He attended District 39 country school and graduated from Dwight Assumption High School in 1948. He briefly attended seminary before returning home to work on the family farm which became a lifelong passion and career. On Oct. 23, 1954, he married Dorothy A. Novacek at St. Anthony's Church in Bruno. They were married for 58 years before she passed in 2012. Two sons were born to this union.

Beno spent his life on the farm with Dorothy by his side - raising crops, Charolais cattle and hogs of every size, shape and color. He was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie where he was also a church board leader and member of the choir. Beno was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Abie Fire Department, Nebraska Charolais Association, a 4-H leader and was involved with the Schuyler Bull Test Station. Beno and Dorothy attended many polka festivals throughout the Midwest where they made several lifelong friends.

Beno will be most remembered for his love of polka dancing and cartoons, always having pockets full of Tootsie Rolls and dog treats, unforgettable talks, lessons, deep belly laughs and his strong yet playful and genuine spirit. He was an idol of a father and grandfather - a true example of integrity, kindness and class. His selflessness, remarkable stubbornness and work ethic ensured everything and everyone he loved was always cared for and in order. If he had it his way, he would still be walking fields, tending to the animals and dancing with family and friends. We are incredibly grateful to have experienced a soul as special as his, to witness his way of life, and to have felt his authentic unconditional love. He has set the bar high for us all.

Beno is survived by two sons, Terry (Linda) Bartunek and Bruce (Jeanie) Bartunek both of Bruno; four grandchildren, Mitchell and Heather Bartunek of Bruno, Demi Bartunek of David City, Jessica Bartunek of Bruno and Jacob Bartunek of Lincoln; four step-granddaughters, Stephanie (Nathan) Lasko of Bruno, Janice (Grant) Swenson of Spring Branch, Texas, Heather (Kevin) Kucera of Cedar Bluffs and Shelia (Allen) Stanek of Valparaiso; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his parents; brothers, Eugene and Dennis; in-laws, Frank and Margaret Novacek; brothers-in-law, Victor Novacek and Leonard Novacek; sisters-in-law, Sally Bartunek, Laverne Novacek and Elsie Novacek; and nephew, Leland Novacek.

Memorials to the Skull Creek Fire Department or the church.

Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City in charge of arrangements.