Bernadette Benes

Bernadette A. Benes

December 2, 1928 - January 29, 2023

Bernadette A. Benes, 94, of Lincoln died Jan. 29, 2023.

Viewing is from 4-6 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Dr., Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery in Lincoln.

She was born Dec. 2, 1928, in Dwight, Nebraska, to Frank and Agnes (Sypal) Hotovy. She was a member of North American Martyrs Church and Altar Society, and enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. Shew as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survived by her children, Greg (Kathryn) Benes, Corinne (Bill) Jarrett, Mary (Fred) Rodriguez, Vic Jr. (Cindy) Benes, Roger (Jill) Benes and Mark (Tina) Benes; daughter-in-law, Bev Benes; 20 grandkids; 32 great-grandkids; many nieces and nephews; and caregiver/friend, Nonie Rasser.

Preceded in death by her husband, Victor Benes, Sr.; and son, Ken Benes.

A special thank you to the High Plains Senior Living staff for all their care, love and support for Bernadette these last seven years.

Memorials to North American Martyrs School or Villa Marie School for Special Needs Children. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com