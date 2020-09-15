Bernadette "Bernie" Egr

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bernadette A. "Bernie" Egr

August 7, 1949-September 6, 2020

Bernadette A. "Bernie" Egr, 71, of David City, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

A parish rosary was held on Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, with Rev. Jay Buhman as celebrant. Burial was in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Bernie requested memorials to be sent to Butler County Health Care Center, St. Mary's Church, Aquinas Catholic Schools or Norte Dame Sisters Retirement Fund.

Bernadette A. Egr was born in Omaha on Aug. 7, 1949, to Edward and Anne (Brazda) Lankas. She attended Assumption Catholic Elementary and graduation high school from Notre Dame Academy. Bernie received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Creighton University. Bernie was united in marriage with James M. Egr Sept. 4, 1971. They moved to David City, where they built their life together. They had five daughters in this union.