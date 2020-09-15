Bernadette "Bernie" Egr

Bernadette A. "Bernie" Egr
August 7, 1949-September 6, 2020
Bernadette A. "Bernie" Egr, 71, of David City, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.
A parish rosary was held on Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, with Rev. Jay Buhman as celebrant. Burial was in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Bernie requested memorials to be sent to Butler County Health Care Center, St. Mary's Church, Aquinas Catholic Schools or Norte Dame Sisters Retirement Fund.
Bernadette A. Egr was born in Omaha on Aug. 7, 1949, to Edward and Anne (Brazda) Lankas. She attended Assumption Catholic Elementary and graduation high school from Notre Dame Academy. Bernie received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Creighton University. Bernie was united in marriage with James M. Egr Sept. 4, 1971. They moved to David City, where they built their life together. They had five daughters in this union.
Bernie was a member of St. Mary's Parish and PCCW. She was active as a 4-H leader, Mrs. Jay-C's, served on St. Mary's Parish Council, Aquinas Booster Club, and taught CPR classes. Bernie had a passion for genealogy and was a supporter of the NE Volunteer Fire Fighters Association. Bernie (Grandma Bena's) greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, watching sporting events, music and drama events, having tea parties and teaching her children and grandchildren cooking and about life. Bernie spent her life caring for all she encountered as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and nurse.
She is survived by her husband, James Egr; daughters: Emy (Bo) Clark, Jackie (Dylan) Pueppke, Laura (Cory) Daro, Michelle Egr, Allison (Grant) Gabel; grandchildren: Cassandra and Jimmy Clark, Branden and Bradly Daro, Jack and Spencer Pueppke, Adilyn, Gracie and Emma Gabel; brother, Edward (Vicki) Lankas; sisters: Mary (John) Johnson, Katherine (Joseph) Belek and Margie (Bob) Furmanski; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Bernie is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Anne Lankas; parents-in-law, Victor and Josephine Egr; brother, Jack Lankas; brother-in-law, Douglas Egr; and family friend, Francis (Randy) Randall.
Chermok Funeral Home of David City
