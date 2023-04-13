Bernard J. Buresh

November 4, 1948 - April 3, 2023

Bernard was born on Nov. 4, 1948, just three minutes before his twin sister, Betty, to Rudolph and Victoria (Svoboda) Buresh in David City, Nebraska. He graduated from David City High School in 1967. After high school, he married Jane Lukassen and five children were born to this union. Bernard worked in various positions for Hughes Brothers, Farmers Co-op and M & S Transfer until beginning his own farm tire repair service, B & B Tire and Rim, which he ran for many years. Many farmers depended on him to get them back in the field fast when a tire went bad on a tractor or combine. The family thanks the very dedicated staff and doctors at the dialysis and cancer centers. Bernard was able to enjoy four extra years with family and friends after his diagnosis. He chose to spend his last couple of weeks free from treatments and be surrounded with family and friends. He died on April 3, 2023, the same day as his mother, 43 years later.