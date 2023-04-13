Bernard J. Buresh
November 4, 1948 - April 3, 2023
Bernard J. Buresh, 74, of David City, died on Monday, April 3, 2023, at home surrounded by family and friends.
Burial of Ashes will be 11 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023, at David City Cemetery.
Bernard was born on Nov. 4, 1948, just three minutes before his twin sister, Betty, to Rudolph and Victoria (Svoboda) Buresh in David City, Nebraska. He graduated from David City High School in 1967. After high school, he married Jane Lukassen and five children were born to this union. Bernard worked in various positions for Hughes Brothers, Farmers Co-op and M & S Transfer until beginning his own farm tire repair service, B & B Tire and Rim, which he ran for many years. Many farmers depended on him to get them back in the field fast when a tire went bad on a tractor or combine. The family thanks the very dedicated staff and doctors at the dialysis and cancer centers. Bernard was able to enjoy four extra years with family and friends after his diagnosis. He chose to spend his last couple of weeks free from treatments and be surrounded with family and friends. He died on April 3, 2023, the same day as his mother, 43 years later.
Bernard is survived by his wife, Jane; children, Lisa Buresh, Bill (Tracy) Buresh, Vonda (Glen) Crisp, Jim Buresh and Vickie (Colby) Perry; best buddy, Danny Ransom; five grandchildren, Samantha (Dalton) Beck, Austin and Ashley Crisp and Devon and Colin Perry; one great-grandchild, Ridley Beck, with two more great-grandchildren due in June, twins, Jett and Jersey; brother, Don (Florence) Buresh; and sisters, Maxine (Wilfred) Smaus, and Betty (Steve) Davis.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Victoria (Svoboda) Buresh; brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul (Darleen) Buresh, Ray (Rosie) Buresh and infant sibling that Bernard referred to as "Katie."
Memorials in care of the family.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.