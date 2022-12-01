Bernard Kastl

Bernard grew up in the Bee area on the family farm where he attended Bee Community School. After the passing of his mother, Bernard helped his dad on the farm. In his younger years Bernard loved dancing and listening to Polka music. On June 17, 1947, he was united in marriage to Arlene Marie Moravec at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses and to this union their daughter, Barbara, was born. Bernard loved farming and raising cattle and enjoyed making different things out of scrap metal. He helped build St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church where he was a longtime member and served as a church trustee for several years. After moving to Seward, Bernard became a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. He was always a happy man and believed it was easier to smile than frown. While at Ridgewood, he made many crafts including bird houses, crosses, race cars, helicopters and smiley cups. He loved gifting his handmade crafts to many family members and friends.