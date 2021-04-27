Bernard Kavan

Bernard J. Kavan

November 12, 1934 – April 25, 2021

Bernard J. Kavan, 86, of Linwood, Nebraska, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A funeral mass was held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Divine Mercy Parish at St. Mary Catholic Church in Schuyler, Nebraska. Visitation was held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, with a K of C Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Burial followed the funeral lunch at St Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Linwood, Nebraska.

Bernard was born on Nov. 12, 1934, on the family farm in Saunders County, Nebraska, to James and Mary (Ustohal) Kavan.

He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Linwood High School in 1953. Bernard married Sharon Rose Vitek on Nov. 21, 1955, at Hooper, Nebraska. He was a proud organic farmer; he loved his cows and chickens.

Bernard was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Schuyler, Nebraska, and Schuyler Knights of Columbus.