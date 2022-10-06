Bernardine Fiala

Bernardine 'Bernie' (Divis) Fiala

August 3, 1934 - September 26, 2022

Bernardine “Bernie” (Divis) Fiala was born on Aug. 3, 1934, in Success, Nebraska to Frank and Agnes (Kubat) Divis and passed away early in the morning on Sept. 26, 2022, in Seward, Nebraska. Bernie was 88 years, 1 month and 23 days old.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home in Seward with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee with the Rev. Raymond Jansen and the Rev. Brendan Kelly con-celebrating the Mass.

Raised along with her sisters on farms in Butler and Seward counties, Bernie attended Rocky Corner, Prairie Ridge, and Ulysses schools, graduating from Garland High School in 1952. After getting married on April 29, 1954, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee, Nebraska, Bernie and her husband Edmund took up farming in the very communities they were raised. As a young woman, Bernie gained a teaching certificate from the University of Nebraska and instructed area children at Romaine Country School, in Northwest Seward County. Across her adulthood, she worked at the Base Exchange on the Lincoln Airbase, and in the dining hall at Concordia University. Bernie became a mother when she and Edmund adopted Rebecca in June of 1965 and Patricia in August 1968. The family established their home in the very building in which Bernie taught, converting and expanding the simple structure into a beautiful farmhouse. For the next 50-plus years, Bernie and Ed farmed the surrounding land, raised their daughters and lived long and fulfilling lives.

As a girl, Bernie was known to ride her horse to country school, play tuba in the school band, play the accordion and attend area dances. Bernie was an accomplished hand-quilter, completing over 250 quilts for clients, family and friends. If she wasn't quilting, Bernie could often be found tending her vegetable and flower gardens. An avid sports fan, Bernie was a lifelong supporter of “The University” and its teams; although volleyball may have been her favorite sport, Bernie never missed a Husker football game, either. Whether it be a family gathering or community function, social events were never long enough for Bernie: she would do her best to get a good “visit” in with everyone that she could. Bernie was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and Altar Society in Bee, Nebraska.

Bernie was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gabriella and Calvin Pavlish, Eva Shaefer, Florence Bartek and Mary Ann Divis; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Delores and Cyril Hain, Orletha Ann and Jerry Kane, Margaret and Bernie Maloney, Joyce Fiala, Ray Fiala and Donald Fiala.

Bernie is survived by her children, Becky and John Wallroff of Bee, Patti Popken and Kevin Kirkland of Garland; grandchildren, Corey and Olivia Wallroff of Lincoln, Brandon Wallroff of Elkhorn, Patrick Popken of Battle Creek and Rachel Popken and special friend Jacob Daugherty of Papillion; great-grandson, Milo Wallroff of Lincoln; sister and brother-in-law, Mona and Robert Kunasek of Bee; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sally and Stan Fiala, of Chandler, Arizona, Dee Dee and Charlie Fiala of Garland, Marla Fiala of Lincoln and a host of special nieces and nephews, other family and friends. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Bernie.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fiala family for future designations.