Bernetta M. "Bird" Divis

December 7, 1936-March 30, 2020

Bernetta M. "Bird" Divis, 83, of Brainard, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City

A Funeral Mass and burial were held on Thursday, April 2, at Holy Trinity Church in Brainard, with the Rev. Steven Snitily officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be given in care of Holy Trinity Church of Brainard

Bernetta was born on Dec. 7, 1936, in Lincoln, to George and Lucille (Hawkinson) Ohnoutka. On Feb. 24, 1962, she married Albert "Bud" Divis at Holy Trinity Church in Brainard.

Bernetta (Bird) was a member of Holy Trinity Parish. She served others through her participation in the PCCW, the Holy Trinity Choir, and the Funeral Dinner Committee. For 30 years she cleaned the rectory and was the bookkeeper. Along with her husband, Bud, she cared for the landscaping around the church and in the grotto. Bernetta served others through her kindness and charity.