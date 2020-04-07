Bernetta M. "Bird" Divis
December 7, 1936-March 30, 2020
Bernetta M. "Bird" Divis, 83, of Brainard, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City
A Funeral Mass and burial were held on Thursday, April 2, at Holy Trinity Church in Brainard, with the Rev. Steven Snitily officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be given in care of Holy Trinity Church of Brainard
Bernetta was born on Dec. 7, 1936, in Lincoln, to George and Lucille (Hawkinson) Ohnoutka. On Feb. 24, 1962, she married Albert "Bud" Divis at Holy Trinity Church in Brainard.
Bernetta (Bird) was a member of Holy Trinity Parish. She served others through her participation in the PCCW, the Holy Trinity Choir, and the Funeral Dinner Committee. For 30 years she cleaned the rectory and was the bookkeeper. Along with her husband, Bud, she cared for the landscaping around the church and in the grotto. Bernetta served others through her kindness and charity.
Bird was passionate about her faith, her family, birds and cats. She and Bud were proud to have had the opportunity to care for and care about so many nieces, nephews and other children. Some thoughts shared by nieces and nephews: “She was very soft spoken and had a gentle touch.” “She was already a saint on earth.” “So smart, so funny.” “She had an infectious laugh.” “Everything had a ‘kid' in it …” “Listen kid.” “I kid you not!” “Oh kid!” “Jiminy Christmas, kid!” Bird was very, very loved!
Bernetta is survived by her husband, Albert "Bud" Divis of Brainard; brothers-in-law: Donald (Connie) Divis of Brainard, Eugene (Darlene) Divis of David City, Edwin (Roseann) Divis of Papillion; sisters-in-law: Alyce Havlovic of Seward and Donna Ohnoutka of Lincoln; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Dwaine Ohnoutka; one sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and Ludvik Walla; and one nephew, Rick Walla.
Chermok Funeral Home of David City
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.