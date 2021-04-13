Beryldene Vachal

Beryldene Agnes Vachal

September 13, 1931 - April 4, 2021

Beryldene was born Sept. 13, 1931, in Rogers, Nebraska, daughter of Myrl and Agnes Rhea. She grew up in David City, Nebraska, and graduated with the David City Scouts, class of 1949. She loved music, especially while playing her trumpet, and she was an active member of the David City Scouts Marching Band. She had a beautiful voice and was a member of the Swing Choir in her high school years. You could also find her singing some of her favorite Patsy Cline songs around the house. She loved to garden, even if it was in a 3 foot x 4 foot square box where she'd plant her flowers and vegetables together and create a masterpiece. Beryldene was social with everyone she met and loved her chat time with her Trinity Courtyard community members. She was an avid reader, liked playing cards, working on crossword puzzles, baking cookies and cooking homemade soups, especially her ham and bean and potato soup. Beryldene was an animal lover but her cats had a special place in her heart.