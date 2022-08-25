Beth Hansen

Beth Marie Hansen

December 27, 1957 - August 15, 2022

Beth Marie Hansen, 64, passed away on Aug. 15, 2022, in Henderson, Nevada.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Beth Marie Hansen was born Dec. 27, 1957, in David City, Nebraska, to Herman F and L Jean Martin Hansen. Beth grew up in David City and graduated from David City High School in 1976.

After graduating from the University of Nebraska in 1980 with a degree in theater arts, Beth moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, which was to be her home base for over 30 years. Beth was a crew member on many plays and musicals at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis and the Ordway Theater in St Paul. Beth traveled to many states as a crew member for the Broadway theater productions of “Les Misérables,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “The Buddy Holly Story.”

Music and drama were a major part of Beth's life; she loved singing and acting in high school and college productions. In 1984, Beth, along with her mother and father, performed in the David City summer theater production of “On Golden Pond” at the Thorpe Opera House.

Beth developed many friendships, through the years of living in Minneapolis and across the miles of travelling with theater productions. While in Minneapolis, Beth hosted annual Hot Dish Parties, which were legendary, and were well attended by her legion of friends and relatives.

On Sept. 25, 2010, Beth married Tom Rost in Minneapolis, where they lived for several years. Beth enjoyed being step-mother to Tom's daughters, Leah and Maddie Rost. In 2015, Beth and Tom moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where Beth worked on the show, “Le Reve,” at the Wynn Hotel. Beth and Tom enjoyed traveling, including an Alaskan Cruise, as well as camping and loved their canine companions.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Rost; step-children, Leah and Maddie Rost; her mother, L Jean Hansen; her brother, Frank Hansen and his family; her sister, Kelly Hansen Oestmann and her family; her aunt, Donna Lightbody; and many cousins.

Beth is preceded in death her father, Herman F Hansen.

It is suggested memorials be given to the American Red Cross.