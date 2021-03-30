Betty Dolezal

Betty J. Dolezal

December 18, 1937 – March 25, 2021

Betty J. Dolezal, 83, of David City, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, with the Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at the chapel. Committal at David City Cemetery.

Refreshments will be served at Winfield's following the committal.

Betty was born Dec. 18, 1937, at Ulysses, Nebraska, to Cecil and Dorothy (Young) Gaskill. She worked briefly as a telephone operator after graduating from Ulysses High School. Betty married Anton "Tony" Dolezal on March 24, 1957, in Ulysses, and two children, Bruce and Jean, were born to this union.

She enjoyed playing Scrabble and card games and going to garage sales. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Butler County Senior Center for many years, helping in the kitchen, serving meals and delivering meals. Betty was an ideal military wife. Rather than dread moving, she considered each change of assignment a new adventure. She felt very fortunate to be able to experience new places with her husband. Betty was preceded in death by her parents.