Betty Kozisek

August 15, 1938 - April 23, 2023

Betty Kozisek, 84, of David City, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her home in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City with the Rev. Brian Connor as celebrant. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church. Visitation continues Friday from 9-10 a.m., also at the church. Committal at Sts. Peter and Mary Cemetery in Marietta. Lunch follows at the Event Center in David City.

Betty was born Aug. 15, 1938, in David City to Fred and Mary (Kadavy) Hunt. She received her education in area schools. On Feb. 19, 1955, she married William Kozisek at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. They lived and raised their family in David City. Betty worked for several years at Flowers by JF, fulfilling her passion for flowers.

Betty is survived by her son, Mike (Patty) Kozisek of David City; two daughters, Pam Kozisek of Columbus and Tish (Tom) Mispagel of David City; sister, Dorothy Vavrina of Abie; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill in 2022; son, Billy Kozisek, Jr.; sister, Darlene Diekmann; brother, Donny Hunt; and two brothers-in-law, Terry Vavrina and Lavern Kozisek and his wife Norma.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.