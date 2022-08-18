Betty Lou Kobza

August 31, 1935 - August 14, 2022

Betty Lou Kobza was born on Aug. 31, 1935, near Dwight, Nebraska, on the family farm to Joseph and Sylvia Adeline (Eret) Cihal and passed away on Aug. 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the age of 86 years, 11 months and 14 days.

Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Family will receive friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. A rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. all at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Steven Snitily celebrating Mass.

Betty Lou grew up in the Dwight area where she attended and graduated from Assumption High School with the Class of 1954. She then attended Concordia Teachers College.

Betty Lou was united in marriage to Marion Joseph Kobza on Oct. 29, 1955, at Dwight Assumption Catholic Church and to this union two daughters, Jennifer and Barbara, were born. After the couple's marriage they lived in Omaha for a couple of years before moving back to Brainard and later to their farm in 1960. Betty Lou taught school in the Butler and Saunders county areas until her retirement in the mid-1980s. She loved traveling, working on family genealogy and embroidering. Betty Lou was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church where she was the church organist, member of PCCW, where she helped with many funeral dinners and was also part of the quilting club at church.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her children, Jennifer (Jim) McDonald of David City, Barbara (Mike) Krenk of Lincoln; grandchildren, Hillary (Joel) Ganz of Panama, Makayla (Doug) Porter of Kansas City, Missouri, Devin Krenk of Lincoln and Blake Krenk of Lincoln; great-grandson, Theodore “Teddy” Porter; sister, Joyce Krska of Seward; brother, Joseph Cihal of Seward; brothers-in-law, LeRoy Ratkovec and Andrew E. Kobza of David City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marion Kobza; sister, Nadine Dobesh-Hruska; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bernard Krska, Leonard Dobesh, Ron Hruska, Alice Graffis, Leona and Arthur Divis, Sylvia Ratkovec and Emory Kobza.

Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or to the Kobza family for future designations.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Betty Lou.