Betty Lou Norlund

May 25, 1934 – November 15, 2021

Betty Lou Norlund, 87, of David City, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo, Nebraska. Interment was at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo.

She was born May 25, 1934, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Otto and Eva (Kirschenman) Blasl.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Debra (William) Bergfeld; grandson, Nathan Biren; brother, Roger (Carol) Blasl; sister, Sherry (Gary) Wilson; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Norlund; and sister, Darlene Holm.

Memorials to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.

