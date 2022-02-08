Betty Rhea

June 23, 1943 - February 4, 2022

Betty Rhea, 78, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with the Rev. Patrick Harrison celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Purple Cane Cemetery near Rogers, Nebraska.

Betty Lou Rhea was born on June 23, 1943, in rural Butler County, Nebraska to Anton and Mary (Schmid) Cemper. She attended school in David City, Nebraska. On Aug. 13, 1960, Betty was united in marriage to Myrl “Bud” Rhea at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. The couple made their home in Columbus, where Betty did babysitting while raising her three children and later worked at Dee's Hallmark Store. She enjoyed camping trips with her children and later loved shopping for and spoiling her grandchildren. Betty enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a big Elvis fan. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Betty is survived by son, Bryan (Kathy) Rhea of Columbus; grandchildren, Heather, Caleb (Marie) and Sierra; great-grandchildren, Nola, Bjorn, Leo, Gabe and Nico; son, Daniel Rhea of Columbus; grandchildren, Rob (Ashley), Samantha (AJ) and Paul; great-grandchildren, Jayvyn, Laken, Huntley, McKenzie and Emma; daughter, Lisa (Richard) Weyers of Duncan; grandchildren, Emily, Kaci (Drew), Harrison and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Gavyn, Kade, Hayden, Rosie, Kyli, Hope, Cooper and Andi; brother, Gene (Sonny) Cemper of Bethlehem, Georgia; brother, Larry (Laurie) Cemper of Columbus; brother, Victor (Janice) Cemper of David City; sister, Debbie Schmid of Duncan; sister-in-law, Janice (Chris) Ladewski of La Porte, Indiana; sister-in-law, Karen Galaska of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by parents, Anton and Mary Cemper; husband, Myrl “Bud” Rhea; brother, Jim (Sharon) Cemper; and sister-in-law, Beryl Vachal.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.