Betty Smith

Betty Marie (Kantor) Smith

August 29, 1930-October 27, 2020

Signing of the remembrance book will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward. Memorial mass will follow the rosary at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Robert Tucker. Graveside service and inurnment will be at Seward Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Gregory the Great Seminary or St. Vincent de Paul Audio Visual Fund.

Betty attended country school (District 87) about 1 ¼ miles north of the farm where she lived. She had to walk every day and on real stormy, windy, cold and snowy days, her dad took her with the horse and wagon because the road was too muddy for the car as there were no gravel roads. She sat on the floor of the wagon on stumps covered with blankets to keep warm. Betty attended high school in Dwight, Nebraska, at Dwight Assumption. She stayed with her aunt, Stazie Hain. Her dad would take her the 10 miles on Monday morning and pick her up on Friday night after school. Betty won a scholarship to attend college at Kearney Teachers College in 1947 after graduation. Her mother wasn't feeling well, so her parents wanted her to stay home and help her mother until she got married, which she did.