Beverly Lachance

August 12, 1944-April 7, 2020

Beverly Lachance, 75, passed away on Tuesday, April, 7, 2020, at the Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, Georgia.

A private funeral service was held on Thursday, April 16, at Chermok Funeral Home, with Rev. Dale Coates officiating. Burial was in the David City Cemetery. The family will hold a public Celebration of Life service at a later date when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers and plants, the family requests memorials in care of the family. Thank you.

Beverly was born on Aug. 12, 1944, to Arlie and Bessie (Slegl) Hascall in David City. She attended David City Elementary School and graduated from David City High School in 1962. During her teen years, she was a member of Job's Daughters. After high school, she went to work in Fremont, where she met her future husband who was stationed at Scribner Air Force Base. On June 18, 1964, she married John Lachance in Yankton, South Dakota. Four children were born to this union.