Beverly Lachance
August 12, 1944-April 7, 2020
Beverly Lachance, 75, passed away on Tuesday, April, 7, 2020, at the Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, Georgia.
A private funeral service was held on Thursday, April 16, at Chermok Funeral Home, with Rev. Dale Coates officiating. Burial was in the David City Cemetery. The family will hold a public Celebration of Life service at a later date when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers and plants, the family requests memorials in care of the family. Thank you.
Beverly was born on Aug. 12, 1944, to Arlie and Bessie (Slegl) Hascall in David City. She attended David City Elementary School and graduated from David City High School in 1962. During her teen years, she was a member of Job's Daughters. After high school, she went to work in Fremont, where she met her future husband who was stationed at Scribner Air Force Base. On June 18, 1964, she married John Lachance in Yankton, South Dakota. Four children were born to this union.
John and Beverly moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where all their children were born. When the children were young, she would clean houses for FBI agents in the area. She was well known to be a trusted and confidential person that they could trust. After the children were older, she went to work at Arthur & Arthur Modeling Agency where she stayed for many successful years and eventually went on to own her own agency. The couple later moved to Atlanta, where they would split time between their Georgia home and their Nebraska home in David City.
Beverly loved to garden and was a wonderful cook. She would go out to her big garden and bring in fresh produce for many meals. She was a big fan of Elvis music, movies and trivia. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, and she would make sure that everything was extra special on Christmas morning with decorations, food, presents and atmosphere.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 55 years, John of Sharpsburg, Georgia; three sons: Michael Lachance of Glenwood, Iowa, Todd (Barbi) Lachance of Sebastian, Florida and Shawn Lachance of Rockledge, Florida; one sister, Donna Meyers of Fremont; six grandchildren: Bryce, TJ, Briana, Kyle, Blake and Ashlee; three great-grandchildren: Roslyn, Natalia and Nicolette.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Monique; one brother and one sister.
Chermok Funeral Home of David City, www.chermokfuneralhome.com.
