Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Stay logged in to skip the surveys

Beverly A. Lachance

June 15, 1943-April 7, 2020

Beverly A. Lachance, 75, of David City, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Sacred Journey Hospice Center in McDounough, Georgia.

Funeral services are pending. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be given in care of Beverlys' family.