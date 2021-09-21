Beverly Stava

October 28, 1942 – September 17, 2021

Beverly Stava, 78, of Bruno, Nebraska, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bruno, Nebraska with the Rev. Ron Homes as celebrant. Visitation took place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. A 7 p.m. parish and PCCW rosary service took place. Visitation continued at 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the church. Committal in the church cemetery and lunch followed in the church hall.

Beverly was born Oct. 28, 1942, in Stanton County to Joseph A. and Vlasta (Krofta) Brabec. She attended area schools and graduated form Clarkson High School in 1961. On Aug. 28, 1971, she married Richard Stava at SS. Cyril Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. They lived in Bruno and she worked many years at Vishay Dale Electronics and Appleton. Beverly loved her garden, flowers, cooking and baking and especially time spent with family. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, PCCW and the Altar Society.