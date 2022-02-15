Bill Spicka

Bill James Spicka

March 6, 1970 - February 10, 2022

Bill James Spicka, 51, of Weston, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in rural Wahoo, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial was 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St., Weston, Nebraska. Celebrant is the Rev. Matthew Vandewalle. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, with 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church. Interment at St. John Cemetery in Weston, Nebraska.

He was born March 6, 1970 in David City, Nebraska, to Ron and Gladys (Stara) Spicka. Bill graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in 1988. He attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska, and received a degree in diesel mechanics. Following school, in addition to farming, Bill went to work for John Deere -- first in Wahoo and then in David City. Since 2006, Bill has worked for the Saunders County Highway Department as a shop mechanic alongside his brother.

Bill was a lifelong farmer who could fix anything. If he wouldn't fix it, it wasn't worth fixing. He loved spending time with his family and fishing with his dad. Bill enjoyed tractor pulls, rodeos, NASCAR and working on the farm. He was always willing to help family and friends with any project, even after he was sick. Bill served as President of the Weston Credit Union. He was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston, Nebraska.

He is survived by his parents, Ron and Gladys Spicka; siblings, Steve (Janet) Spicka; Bob (Sara) Spicka; Rick (Reneé) Spicka and Sue (Stan) Hartman; nieces and nephews, Jacob, Megan, Katie and Aaron Spicka; Emily (Matt) Bechtel; Matthew (Virginia) Spicka; Bob, Nathan, Avery and Landon Spicka; Joshua Dewberry; Ellen, Adam, Ryan, Owen and Liam Spicka; and Andrea, Jack and Kelly Hartman; three great-nephews, Isaiah and Ezra Bechtel and Joseph Spicka.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Spicka; grandparents, John and Adeline Spicka and Stanley and Antoinette Stara; and uncle, Ken White.

Memorials to St. John School in Weston, Nebraska.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.