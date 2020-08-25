× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blaine Hayes

October 21, 1977-August 17, 2020

Blaine Hayes, 42, of Columbus, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Hospice House in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at McKown Funeral Home. There will be a vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at St. Isidore Church. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.

Blaine Hayes was born Oct. 21, 1977, in Blair, to Tom and Rose Ann (Stafford) Hayes. Blaine grew up in David City and graduated from David City High School in 1996. He worked for David City Manufacturing for a short time before going to work for Timpte for 18 years, where he was in the shipping/receiving department. Blaine married Jennifer Shannon on June 30, 2007 at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus.

Blaine loved NASCAR, playing softball, deer hunting, four wheeling, and was an avid Husker fan. But most importantly, Blaine loved going to his children's games and events.

Blaine was a member of St. Isidore Church and a second degree member of the St. Anthony Knights of Columbus Council. While in David City, he was a member of the David City Fire Department and was proud of being an EMT.