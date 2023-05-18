Bonnie J. Riha

Bonnie J. Riha was born April 20, 1947, in David City to Helen (Aerts) and William Riha. She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1965. Bonnie worked at Vishay Dale as a coil winder for 40-plus years until her retirement in 2011. Bonnie was a member of the St. Mary's Guild, PCCW, and a past member of the Red Hats Society. Bonnie had a caring heart which led her to be a caregiver to many people including her parents until their passing. She enjoyed gardening, planting a large flower garden, canning, and she loved to cook. Bonnie also embroidered and would listen to music, with the Beach Boys being her favorite group.