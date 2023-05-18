Bonnie J. Riha
Bonnie J. Riha was born April 20, 1947, in David City to Helen (Aerts) and William Riha. She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1965. Bonnie worked at Vishay Dale as a coil winder for 40-plus years until her retirement in 2011. Bonnie was a member of the St. Mary's Guild, PCCW, and a past member of the Red Hats Society. Bonnie had a caring heart which led her to be a caregiver to many people including her parents until their passing. She enjoyed gardening, planting a large flower garden, canning, and she loved to cook. Bonnie also embroidered and would listen to music, with the Beach Boys being her favorite group.
Bonnie is survived by her siblings, William (Mary Jane) Riha of Seward, Ron Riha of Emmetsburg, Iowa, and Betty Jane Wachal of Schuyler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Connie; and brother-in-law, Ed Wachal.
Funeral Mass was held on Monday, May 15 at St. Mary's Church with Fr. Brian Connor as celebrant. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials may be given in care of the family.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.