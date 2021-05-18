Br. Edward Havlovic SDS

March 29, 1931 - May 2, 2021

Br. Edward Havlovic SDS, 90, passed away on May 2, 2021, at Alexian Village in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A funeral Mass was held on May 14, 2021, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with burial at the Salvatorian Cemetery in St. Nazianz, Wisconsin.

He was born as Wilfrid Aloysius Havlovic on March 29, 1931, in Brainard, Nebraska, one of 15 children of Joseph and Edith (Rerucha) Havlovic. He enlisted in the Army after high school and served in Germany. He entered the Society of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians) on June 29, 1960. He ministered as teacher and librarian in St. Nazianz, Wisconsin, and Galt, California; was the director of religious education in Cookeville, Tennessee; and was the USA Province Archivist of the Salvatorians from 1986 to 2011 in Milwaukee.