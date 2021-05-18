Br. Edward Havlovic SDS
March 29, 1931 - May 2, 2021
Br. Edward Havlovic SDS, 90, passed away on May 2, 2021, at Alexian Village in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
A funeral Mass was held on May 14, 2021, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with burial at the Salvatorian Cemetery in St. Nazianz, Wisconsin.
He was born as Wilfrid Aloysius Havlovic on March 29, 1931, in Brainard, Nebraska, one of 15 children of Joseph and Edith (Rerucha) Havlovic. He enlisted in the Army after high school and served in Germany. He entered the Society of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians) on June 29, 1960. He ministered as teacher and librarian in St. Nazianz, Wisconsin, and Galt, California; was the director of religious education in Cookeville, Tennessee; and was the USA Province Archivist of the Salvatorians from 1986 to 2011 in Milwaukee.
He is survived by his sisters, Sister Ernestine N.D. of Omaha, Nebraksa; Marie (Lawrence) Mielak of Columbus, Nebraska, and Catherine (Charles) Lavicky of Dwight, Nebraska; brothers, James (Elaine) of Stacyville, Iowa, Leonard (Joann) of Wichita, Kansas, Bernard (Maureen) of Lyle, Minnesota, Martin (Maria) of Portage, Wisconsin, Edwin (Leo) of Weehauken, New Jersey, and George (Mary) of El Paso, Texas; sisters-in-law, Emily of Brainard, Nebraska, and Orletha of David City, Nebraska; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; and his brothers and sisters in the Salvatorian Family.
Preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Ernest, Joseph, Raymond, Francis and Jerome.
