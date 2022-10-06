Bradly Birkel

Bradly C Birkel

November 30, 1954 - September 21, 2022

Bradly C Birkel, of David City, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2022, at CHI Nebraska Heart hospital in Lincoln with three brothers by his side.

Memorial Mass was held on Thursday, Sept. 29 at St. Mary's Church in David City with the Rev. John Birkel as celebrant. Burial of ashes in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Brad was born on Nov. 30, 1954, in Genoa Nebraska to Harold and Evelyn Birkel. He lived there until the family moved to David City, Nebraska, in 1969. Brad worked at odd jobs such as, mowing lawns, delivering parts, and he traveled around the country with a mobile tool sale service for about 10 years. He lived with his mother for most of his adult life and help care for her for the last four years of her life. Brad was a very kindhearted person whose favorite place to be with young children. He had a knack for entertaining them. He also had a passion for wresting on TV.

Brad is survived by brothers, Al Birkel (Vi), Jim Birkel, Lane Birkel and Fr. John Birkel; sisters, Sheila Walsh (Dan) and Denise Johnk (Dave); many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Alvina Birkel and John and Helen Cuba; parents, Harold and Evelyn Birkel; and brothers, Dan Birkel and Matt Birkel.

He will be greatly missed by many. If you had Brad as a friend, you knew he would have done anything for you.

Many thanks to the staff and doctors at Nebraska Heart and good friend Dr. Luckey who was always there for him no matter what. Special thanks to Bob Birkel who Brad was able to call at any time for assistance in whatever he needed.

Memorials may be given in care of the family.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.