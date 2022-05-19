Carey Payne

Carey James Payne

Age 71

Carey James Payne, 71, passed away on May 5, 2022, in San Diego, California.

Carey will be remembered in a small family service on May 14 where stories of his life will be told, including his infamous and ultimate dad joke: the “Ivory Soap” ghost story.

His battle with serious medical issues in recent years was overshadowed by his love for his wife and children and allowed him to showcase his inner child and his commitment to authenticity and caring for others. Even through hardships at the end, Carey proved himself a loving husband, father and friend.

A career in military service through both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard helped define his sense of commitment to a purpose greater than himself, making him a true ally, a mentor and calm anchor, and partner. His refrain in life: be kind, be humble.

Carey met the love of his life, Vivian, while stationed in San Diego. A love story for the ages, togetherness, “to be as one” was how they approached the world and shared their love with others. Upon marrying her, Carey adopted Vivian's son, Foster, and together they had an additional son: Jim.