Carol Duren

Carol J. Duren

May 3, 1944 - May 11, 2022

Carol J. Duren, of Columbus, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4:30-7 p.m. on Sunday at St. Bonaventure Church with a vigil service to follow at 7 p.m. Visitation continues Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the Church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery.

Carol J. Duren was born May 3, 1944, in David City, Nebraska, to Delmar and Wanda (Kruse) Dallegge. She grew up in Garrison and attended High School in Rising City. On Sept. 2, 1961, Carol was united in marriage to Jerome Duren in Shelby.

Carol worked with the family business until 1999, when she and Jerry sold Columbus Sanitation Service and retired. Carol was an avid horse race and Kansas City Royals fan and always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also volunteered her time working the elections in Platte County.

Carol is survived by her husband, Jerry Duren of Columbus; son, Dennis (Suzi) Duren of Burke, Virginia; son, Douglas (Ellen) Duren of Omaha; son, Todd (Lisa) Duren of Columbus; daughter, Traci (Sean) Wickham of Columbus; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, James (Dawn) Dallegge of Garrison; and sister, Nancy (Dwayne) Lanc of Abie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Wanda Dallegge; and grandson, Samuel Wickham.

In lieu of plants and flowers, Carol's family suggests memorials to the family for later designation.