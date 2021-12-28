Carol Mueller

Carol Lee Mueller

June 22, 1939 - December 19, 2021

Carol Lee Mueller, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Dec. 19, 2021, at the age of 82 years, 5 months and 27 days.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St. in Seward. A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, also at Volzke Funeral Home. Committal will also be on Saturday at Seward Cemetery.

Carol Lee Mueller was born on June 22, 1939, to Leland and Lottie May (Barton) Coon in Ravenna, Nebraska. She attended Utica High School and received her GED. She then received her CNA Certificate and worked at Seward Memorial Hospital and Bethesda Home in Seward. In her free time, she enjoyed watching NASCAR, football, Lifetime and Nancy Grace. She liked to collect cardinals, do word searches and play cards and games. She could always be found on the patio with friends.

She is survived by her son, Lonnie (Linda) Mueller of Lincoln, Nebraska, and family; Derek Mueller and son, Zayden of Lincoln; Devin (Katie) Mueller of Lincoln; daughter, Lori Fricke of Ulysses and family; Stacia (Jason) Olsen and son, Liam, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Brenden (Jeana) Fricke and children, Leah, Maureen and Margo of Ulysses; son, Lukas Fricke of Ulysses; daughter-in-law, Shawn Mueller and family, Ian and Mattie of Lutherville, Maryland; Justin (Clarissa) Mueller and children, Raelynn and Ethan of Sutherland; Kerrianne (Chris) Hager and children, Sutton and Brecken of Lincoln; daughter, Linde Nelson (Marty Kotik) of Fremont and family, Soren (Shelby) Nelson of Omaha; Sheldon (Cat) Nelson and daughter, Catherine of Fremont; Sierra Nelson of Fremont; brothers, George (Susan) Coon of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Jim (Janet) Coon of Seward; and sisters-in-law, Polly Coon of Gresham and Jacque Coon of Utica.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Lottie Coon; husband, Eldon Mueller; son, Leslie Mueller; son-in-law, Jan Fricke; brothers, Johnnie Coon and Bobby Coon; and aunt, Phyllis Barton.

Memorials in care of the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association.