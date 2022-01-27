Carol Zimmer

April 11, 1924 - January 17, 2022

Carol Zimmer, 97, of David City, Nebraska, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the Butler County Health Care Center.

A funeral mass was held on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at St. Peter's Catholic Church with the Rev. Ben Holdren and the Rev. Leo Kosch as Concelebrants. Burial was in the Bellwood Catholic Cemetery.

Carol Zimmer was born on April 11, 1924, to Frank and Charlotte (Kosch) Zimmer on the farm near Bellwood. Carol married Geraldine Svoboda on Aug. 27, 1956, at St. Mary's Church in David City. Three children were born to this union.

Carol was a lifelong farmer in the Bellwood area. His life revolved around the farm, the family and his strong Catholic faith. He enjoyed woodworking, spending time with family and in his younger days enjoyed roller skating and motorcycle riding.

He was member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and was a church board member who helped plan and build the new St. Peter's Church. He also served as member on the Bellwood Co-op and Butler County Extension Boards. He was an avid reader, especially western novels.

Carol is survived by his son, Larry (Cindy) Zimmer of Bellwood; grandson, Brian (Angie) Zimmer of Lincoln; great-grandchildren: Ashley and James Zimmer; daughter, Janet (Duane) Mulligan of Columbus; grandson, Kyle (Katie) Mulligan of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Miles Mulligan; granddaughter, Krista Moon of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Kylar, Harpyr and Tuckyr Moon; grandson, Jared Mulligan of Columbus; daughter, Amy (Gregg) Shonka of Lincoln; grandson, Andrew (Madie) Shonka; great-grandson, Noah of Kansas City; granddaughter, Aryssa and great-grandson, William; granddaughters, Anna, Abby and Ayauna Shonka all of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Dolores Zimmer; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geraldine in 2019; one brother, Duane Zimmer; and one sister, Lois Speicher.

Memorials may be given to St. Peter's Church, St. Joseph Villa & Court or Masses.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.