Caroline Johnson

Caroline Eileen Johnson
Feb. 25, 1952 - July 8, 2021
Caroline Eileen Johnson, 86, passed away on July 8, 2021, at Clinton Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Clinton, Missouri, with her four sons at her side.
Eileen was born Feb. 11, 1935, to Clair and Mildred (Jensen) Kelso in Omaha, Nebraska.
Eileen graduated from David City High School in David City, Nebraska. She married Donald B. Johnson on Feb. 26, 1952, in David City, Nebraska. They had four sons together. She worked for the Wetzel Clinic as a comptroller in Clinton, Missouri, until retiring in 1992.
Eileen and Donald were avid golfers and members of Meadow Lake Golf Course in Clinton, Missouri. They were members of and very involved with the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She loved her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and scrapbooking.
Eileen is survived by her sons, Donald C. (Glenda) Johnson, Roger L. Johnson, Stephen B. (Janelle) Johnson and Brian C. (Emily) Johnson; grandchildren, Alexandra Johnson, Reid (Tina) Johnson, Ian Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Cole Johnson and Ty Johnson; great-grandchildren, Ethan Johnson, Elena Johnson and Selina Johnson; sisters, Cecilia Wolfe and Barbara Foltz; other family and many friends.
She was preceded by her parents, Clair and Mildred Kelso; husband, Donald B. Johnson; and siblings, Clair Kelso, Audrey Scott, James Kelso, Jack Kelso and Pat Kelso.
The family request memorial donations be made to The Clinton Samaritan Center and be left in the care of Consalus Funeral Home, 209 S. 2nd St., Clinton, MO, 64735. Or the St. Jude Children's Hospital in memory of Caroline Eileen Johnson.
