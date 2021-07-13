Caroline Johnson

Caroline Eileen Johnson

Feb. 25, 1952 - July 8, 2021

Caroline Eileen Johnson, 86, passed away on July 8, 2021, at Clinton Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Clinton, Missouri, with her four sons at her side.

Eileen was born Feb. 11, 1935, to Clair and Mildred (Jensen) Kelso in Omaha, Nebraska.

Eileen graduated from David City High School in David City, Nebraska. She married Donald B. Johnson on Feb. 26, 1952, in David City, Nebraska. They had four sons together. She worked for the Wetzel Clinic as a comptroller in Clinton, Missouri, until retiring in 1992.

Eileen and Donald were avid golfers and members of Meadow Lake Golf Course in Clinton, Missouri. They were members of and very involved with the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She loved her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and scrapbooking.

Eileen is survived by her sons, Donald C. (Glenda) Johnson, Roger L. Johnson, Stephen B. (Janelle) Johnson and Brian C. (Emily) Johnson; grandchildren, Alexandra Johnson, Reid (Tina) Johnson, Ian Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Cole Johnson and Ty Johnson; great-grandchildren, Ethan Johnson, Elena Johnson and Selina Johnson; sisters, Cecilia Wolfe and Barbara Foltz; other family and many friends.