Carolyn Topil

November 13, 1943 - December 30, 2022

Carolyn Topil, 79, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial was 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby. Private family burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Bellwood.

Carolyn Topil was born Nov. 13, 1943, to Ray and Peggy (Gleason) Hill in Douglas, Wyoming. Her and her family moved to Platte Center in 1960. Carolyn graduated from Platte Center High School in 1962. On Oct. 24, 1964, Carolyn was united in marriage to Joe Topil in Platte Center. To this union, her three children were born. Carolyn enjoyed to refinish furniture, sewing and baking. She enjoyed having her grandchildren visit her during the summer.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Jun Topil of David City; son, Daniel Topil of Bakersfield, California; daughter, Jackie (John) Martinez of Berthoud, Colorado; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers, Bud, Pat, Jess and Jay Dee; two sisters, Polly (Jerry) Jaworski and Trudy Todd; sister-in-law: Sue Topil; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tina Marie; three brothers-in-law, Rich, Tom and Steve Topil; and three sisters-in-law: Brenda Hill, Laura Topil and Jolene Topil.

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.