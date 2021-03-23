Carroll Adamy

October 1, 1950 – March 14, 2021

Carroll Adamy, 70, of Bellwood, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home.

A memorial mass was at 10 a.m. Saturday, March, 20, 2021, at Presentation Catholic Church-Marietta, with the Rev. Ventre serving as celebrant. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. A rosary was held at 7 p.m. at the chapel. Committal will take place at a later date. Lunch was at the David City Auditorium following Mass.

Carroll was born Oct. 1, 1950, in Columbus, to Leo and Mary (Pelan) Adamy. He grew up in the Bellwood area, attending Marietta grade school and graduated from David City High School in 1969. He was in the first class at Platte College (CCC) where he studied drafting. In 1977, he married Rozan Graus and they had two daughters, Le Ann and Christy, and a son, Clayton.