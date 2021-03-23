Carroll Adamy
October 1, 1950 – March 14, 2021
Carroll Adamy, 70, of Bellwood, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home.
A memorial mass was at 10 a.m. Saturday, March, 20, 2021, at Presentation Catholic Church-Marietta, with the Rev. Ventre serving as celebrant. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. A rosary was held at 7 p.m. at the chapel. Committal will take place at a later date. Lunch was at the David City Auditorium following Mass.
Carroll was born Oct. 1, 1950, in Columbus, to Leo and Mary (Pelan) Adamy. He grew up in the Bellwood area, attending Marietta grade school and graduated from David City High School in 1969. He was in the first class at Platte College (CCC) where he studied drafting. In 1977, he married Rozan Graus and they had two daughters, Le Ann and Christy, and a son, Clayton.
On April 24, 2004, Carroll and Deb Daum were married and made a beautiful life together. They enjoyed time with the family around the bonfire and watching their granddaughter ride her four-wheeler as well as flying kites with her aunt and uncle. Carroll began his career by opening his first business, Northeast Auto Body in Wilbur, Nebraska. In the mid-1970s, he would return home, putting his drafting education to good use by working for the City of Columbus. A couple of years later, he realized how much he missed working on automobiles and started CA Glass and Body Shop along with Ymada Kart Sales.
In 1983, he started Ymada Speedway in David City, with friends and neighbors. He became the parts manager of the family business, Adamy Chevrolet, and in 1995 started Adamy Motorsports, a distributor for racing die cast cars and clothing. Carroll began racing stock cars in high school. He thoroughly enjoyed race cars and hot rods. He was a member of the Midwest Street Rod Association for 47 years, serving as president the last four years. He raced late models, motor cross, go karts, midgets, dragsters and a Drag Boat resulting in many wins and championships.
From 1995-2001, Carroll competed professionally in the American Speed Association. He always had a love for animals and over the years he and Deb adopted several dogs. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and a kind, compassionate spirit. Carroll was a lifelong member of the Marietta parish.
His family is greatly comforted, knowing he is safe and secure in the everlasting arms of the Eternal God. He is survived by his wife, Deb; three children, Christy (Roger) Eaton and Le Ann (Jon) Eaton, all of Bruno, and Clayton Adamy of Missouri City, Texas; three brothers, Patrick and special friend Debra Berchtold of Columbus, Gerald of Bellwood and John (Amy) Adamy of Columbus; granddaughter, Callie Eaton, of Bruno; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Marian Daum of Osceola; and brother-in-law, Greg (Lisa) Daum of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary Adamy; father-in-law, Wallace Daum; and sister-in-law, Peggy Adamy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.