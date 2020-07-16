Carroll “Joe” Schrier

March 10, 1933-July 12, 2020

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary to follow on Thursday, July 16, at Resurrection Catholic Church. Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Resurrection Church, with Rev. Joseph Kadaprayil, celebrant. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy Honor Team. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks will be required. Your thoughts and prayers may be given and a video viewed at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Joe's obituary. Memorials are suggested to Resurrection Catholic Church or Grand Island Central Catholic.

Joe was born March 10, 1933, in Bellwood, to Louis A. and Kathryn (Smith) Schrier. He grew up and received his education in Bellwood, graduating from Bellwood Public Schools in 1950. He entered the Navy in 1951, and served during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1955. He married Jane Kobza on Oct. 26, 1957, in Dwight, at Assumption Catholic Church. They lived in Lincoln, and Joe was employed with Lincoln Equipment as a Caterpillar Service Tech. He and his family moved to Grand Island in 1971, and Joe continued to work for Lincoln Equipment, which was eventually purchased by Nebraska Machinery. He retired as store manager in 1998 after 42 years with the company. In his retirement he worked for Brands Promotional Products and Awards Plus for several years.