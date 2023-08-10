Celestine (Sally) Lillian Matulka

August 16, 1928 - July 30, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard. Closed casket visitation will be Monday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the church with a rosary recited at 10 a.m. all at the church. Following Mass, Sally's wishes were to be cremated with a private family burial of her ashes. A lunch will follow Mass at the Klein Center. Chermok Funeral Home is assisting Sally's family with arrangements.

In Lieu of Plants and Flowers, memorials can be directed towards Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Celestine (Sally) Lillian Matulka was born Aug. 16, 1928, near Valparaiso, Nebraska, to Jake and Lillian (Buresh) Matulka and passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Joseph's Villa in David City, Nebraska, at the age of 94 years, 11 months, and 14 days.

Sally went to school in Octavia, and then Business School in Omaha, where she met the love of her life, George Pleskac. They were united in marriage on June 6, 1950, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler, and were blessed with four children: Gary, Galen, Greg, and Galla.

Sally and George eventually moved to the Brainard area, where they raised their children on the farm where Timber Point is now located. She loved being a wife and mother. They began farming and Sally loved the farm life and all that came with It. She helped on the farm, and later also worked at the Egg-Plant in David City (Henningsen's). Then George started truck-driving and Sally kept the "home-fires” burning. They built a new home and moved to another farmstead when Timber Point lake was created in the late '70s. When George started doing carpentry, Sally enjoyed painting and decorating some of his projects. She was always "crafty" and liked to decorate their home and "change-things-up."

Sally always welcomed friends and neighbors. Even strangers that came to call would be welcomed in for a cup of coffee, some home-made dessert, and interesting, friendly conversation. Family was everything to her. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a kind, loving woman who loved to joke and tease, and could make anyone smile or laugh. She also loved her pets, especially her cat "Stubby,” also known as "Goober." She still thought of and talked about that lovable cat almost daily.

Sally was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, and a past member of the PCCW. In her younger years she never hesitated to help out for the parish events. She was deeply religious and her faith sustained her throughout her life. She often attended Mass and Rosary at St. Joseph's Villa where she lived since May 2015, after George passed on Oct. 18, 2014.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her children and their spouses: Gary (and Diane), Loma; Galen (and Deb), Brainard; Greg (and Pam), David City; and Galla Pleskac-Smith (and significant other, Jerry), Alvo; eight grandchildren and spouses: Neil Pleskac, Calli Benes, Kristen Benes, Sheila Thomas, Donovan Pleskac, Laurie Fernau, Karen Acers, and Dylan Pleskac; and eight great-grandchildren: Ashley, Bryson, Megan Jirovsky; Owen, Kinsey Acers; Amelia Pleskac: Jack Thomas; Monroe Benes; and great-great-grandchild, Ryker Morehead; sister, Irene Huismann; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; two brothers; one great-granddaughter; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.