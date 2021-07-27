Celestine "Sally" Bartunek

Celestine "Sally" M. Bartunek

November 2, 1928 – July 23, 2021

Celestine "Sally" M. Bartunek, 92, of David City died Friday, July 23, 2021, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.

A Catholic Daughters rosary was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, followed by a funeral mass, all at St. Mary's Church in David City, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Sally Bartunek was born on Nov. 2, 1928, to James and Stella (Hanis) Slosser during a blizzard on their farm near Bruno, Nebraska. She attended grade school until eighth grade at District 46, and then went to Abie High School until 11th grade. She spent her senior year at Schuyler High School and graduated in 1946. During her final year in high school, she worked for her room and board. After graduating, she took care of her grandparents.

On Aug. 10, 1949, she married her husband, Eugene, at Ss Peter and Paul Church in Abie, Nebraska, and three daughters were born to this union. Sally was a homemaker and worked at St. Joseph's Villa in housekeeping and laundry. She also enjoyed traveling and was able to visit 48 out of the 50 states. Sally traveled to Mackinac Island and was fortunate to be in San Francisco to see Pope John Paul II.