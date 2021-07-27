Celestine "Sally" Bartunek

Celestine "Sally" M. Bartunek
November 2, 1928 – July 23, 2021
Celestine "Sally" M. Bartunek, 92, of David City died Friday, July 23, 2021, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.
A Catholic Daughters rosary was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, followed by a funeral mass, all at St. Mary's Church in David City, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Sally Bartunek was born on Nov. 2, 1928, to James and Stella (Hanis) Slosser during a blizzard on their farm near Bruno, Nebraska. She attended grade school until eighth grade at District 46, and then went to Abie High School until 11th grade. She spent her senior year at Schuyler High School and graduated in 1946. During her final year in high school, she worked for her room and board. After graduating, she took care of her grandparents.
On Aug. 10, 1949, she married her husband, Eugene, at Ss Peter and Paul Church in Abie, Nebraska, and three daughters were born to this union. Sally was a homemaker and worked at St. Joseph's Villa in housekeeping and laundry. She also enjoyed traveling and was able to visit 48 out of the 50 states. Sally traveled to Mackinac Island and was fortunate to be in San Francisco to see Pope John Paul II.
Sally had a strong faith and was a member of St. Mary's Church, PCCW and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She loved her garden and flowers. Her famous apple pie will be missed along with her rohlicky and kolaches. Sally crocheted many afghans that are treasured by her family. Sally and Eugene enjoyed polka music and dancing the waltz.
Sally is survived by her three daughters, Deborah (Mike) Richter of David City, Nebraska, Kathleen (Ron) Rees of Greeley, Colorado, and Janelle (Robert) Marsh of Malcolm, Nebraska; sister, Stella Mihulka of Omaha, Nebraska; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Greg) Kleinschmit, Heather (Dana) Richter-Egger, Meagan (Miah) Richards and Michelle Richter; and 14 great-grandchildren, Xavier, Gillian, Gretchen and Anneliese Kleinschmit, Madison, Grant, Thomas, Jonathan, Samuel and Aaron Richter-Egger and Isaac, Anika, Lucas and Maria Richards.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene in 2016; grandson, Jeffrey Rees; sister, Irene Hines; and brother, James Slosser.
Memorials may be given in care of the family, Mass offerings or Aquinas Guardian Angel Fund.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.