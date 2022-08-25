Celestine 'Sally' Siroky

September 19, 1937 - August 18, 2022

Celestine “Sally” Siroky, widow of Eugene “Gene” Siroky, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at her residence in David City, Nebraska.

A funeral Mass was held on Aug. 23, 2022, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic church in Abie, Nebraska, with Fr. Ronald Homes officiating. Burial was in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Celestine (Sally) was born on Sept. 19, 1937, to James J. and Mary M. Stara and grew up on a farm near Bruno, Nebraska. She was the youngest of five girls in a family of 10 children. Sally graduated from East Butler High School in Brainard, Nebraska, in 1956. After graduating high school, she worked in Columbus before marrying.

Sally married Eugene (Gene) Siroky on Sept. 17, 1960, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bruno, Nebraska. Gene and Sally lived and farmed near Abie, Nebraska.

Sally was the beloved wife of Gene, loving mother of Patricia (Pat) and Denise, proud grandmother of Alex (Catherine), Lauren and Tyler Hays. Most recently she became the doting great-grandmother of Emma Hays, a role she enthusiastically accepted and quickly learned to excel at.

Sally was active in the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, Nebraska. She was also involved in the Abie Public School PTA and various activities at Aquinas High School. After her children were grown Sally worked at KV Vet Supply for several years.

Sally was never happier than when she was entertaining her grandchildren on the farm. She took great pride in teaching them the lessons of farm life; showing them how to garden and sharing her secrets for amazing Sunday dinners which without exception included fresh baked goods and a homemade dessert. Among her specialties were kolaches, cinnamon rolls, rosettes and a menu of pies. Whether it be coffee and a kolache or a multi-course meal brought to the field during harvest, Sally always made sure everyone was offered something to eat when they stopped by the house or were working on the farm. Over the years her gardening acumen grew to include the mastery of the giant pumpkin. Much to the delight of everyone, she grew pumpkins which served not only as decorations but also as chairs, daybeds and hideaways for the grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Patricia (John) Hays of Omaha and Denise (Stephen) Hill of Nashville, Tennessee; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers, Albin Stara of David City, Donald Stara of Seward, Kenneth Stara of Rising City and Ernest Stara of Bruno; sisters, Adeline Jakub of Lincoln, Delores (Gene) Coufal of David City and Martha Glynn of Pacifica, California.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene (Gene); parents, James J. and Mary M. (Pecha) Stara; brother, Eugene (Gene) Stara; and sister, Marcella (Marcy) Stara.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter and Paul Church in Abie, Nebraska, or to the Siroky family for future designations.