Celestine "Sally" Vandenberg

January 10, 1932 - December 31, 2021

Celestine “Sally” Vandenberg was born on Jan. 10, 1932, on a farm near Brainard, Nebraska, to Joseph and Lillian (Rejda) Coufal and passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age 89 years, 11 months and 21 days. Sally attended Dwight Assumption High School, graduating with the class of 1949. On Dec. 26, 1951, Sally was united in marriage to Ernest “Dutch” Vandenberg at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. Sally was a homemaker and mother to her four children as well as helping Dutch on the farm. After their children were gone, Dutch and Sally moved from the farm into Brainard in 1994. She enjoyed baking (kolaches were the favorite of the family), gardening, quilting, embroidering, attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events and visiting with people. While Dutch was alive, they traveled to Hawaii and went on several Brainard Co-op trips. She was a former member of the St. Francis “Center” Church and Altar Society, and now a current member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, charter member of Holy Trinity Quilters, Holy Trinity PCCW, Holy Trinity Prayer Circle, Holy Trinity Funeral Committee, Brainard Area Seniors and volunteered at American Red Cross Blood Mobile.