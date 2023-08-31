Charlene ‘Char' Mees

February 15, 1949 - August 19, 2023

Charlene “Char” Ruth Ebel Mees age 74 was born to John and Eileen Ebel on Feb. 15, 1949, in Columbus, Nebraska, and grew up on a farm near Bellwood, Nebraska. Char passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2023, at her home in Fairbury, Nebraska, surrounded by her loving family