Charlene ‘Char' Mees
February 15, 1949 - August 19, 2023
Charlene “Char” Ruth Ebel Mees age 74 was born to John and Eileen Ebel on Feb. 15, 1949, in Columbus, Nebraska, and grew up on a farm near Bellwood, Nebraska. Char passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2023, at her home in Fairbury, Nebraska, surrounded by her loving family
Services were held Aug. 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Fairbury, Nebraska. The family will greet friends on Sunday from 1 - 3 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice.